Govt has initiated several steps to make varsities cashless: HRD minister

With the launch of “Vittiya Saksharta Abhiyan” in December 2016, the government has taken several initiatives to turn university campuses cashless by promoting digital transactions.

Payments and transactions in all the Central Universities, Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and IITMs have been fully digitalised, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ mentioned in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 15.

Further, all the Central universities were instructed to ensure that all receipts and payments related to the functioning of the institution — student fees, exam fees, vendor payments, salary/ wage payments are made only through online or digital modes.