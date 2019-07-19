Punjab govt extends reservation to private medical colleges

The Punjab government has decided to extend reservation for sportspersons and children or grandchildren of Sikh riot victims under the State quota in private medical colleges for the MBBS course.

Advertising

“These micro reservations already exist in government medical colleges and the government, as per its amended notification of July 11, 2019, has extended the same now to the government quota of 50% to private colleges also,” Advocate General Atul Nandu submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday in a hearing.

Nanda submitted that through its revised notification of July 11, it had amended its previous notification dated June 6, 2019. “Nanda scotched rumours in a section of the media that it had taken a stand in court against similar reservation in private colleges for wards of army personnel who had died in action. The issue of such reservation never arose in the court and there was no question, hence, of the state government taking any such stand,” said a government spokesperson.