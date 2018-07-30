Govt considering recognising Vedic courses run by MSRVP: HRD Ministry

Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh said the government is examining the possibilities of recognition of the courses run by the institute in consultation with the concerned organisations, including the CBSE Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh said the government is examining the possibilities of recognition of the courses run by the institute in consultation with the concerned organisations, including the CBSE

The government is considering recognising the vedic courses run by the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan (MSRVP), an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Currently, the vedic education imparted by the institute is not recognised by any board, Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh said in Parliament.

In reply to a question whether students who pass out from the institute face difficulties in getting admission in higher education institutes, the minister said the students who study the courses Veda Bhushana and Veda Vibhushana run by the institute are getting admission in Sanskrit universities in the country like Rahstriya Sanskriti Sansthan, Delhi, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar, etc.

He said that government is examining the possibilities of recognition of the courses run by the institute in consultation with the concerned organisations, including the CBSE. No proposal for establishing individual Gurukul Boards is under consideration of the government at this stage, the minister added.

