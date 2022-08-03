Gujarat Govt announces 589 vocational schools to offer 13 new skills

THE GUJARAT education department has announced 589 new government and grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary vocational schools that will offer 13 new vocational skills to students. These schools are expected to start admissions in September-October this year.

Aimed at increasing professional knowledge among students and opportunities towards vocational skills, these new 589 schools, majorly in Gujarati medium, have been approved by Government of India’s Samagra Shiksha under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The 13 new vocational trades include agriculture, apparel, made ups and home furnishings, automotive, beauty and wellness, BFSI, electronics, food processing, IT/ITES, plumber, retail, sports, physical education, fitness and leisure, tourism and hospitality and health care, announced Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.

These new vocational schools has been sanctioned an intake of minimum 40 students in each vocational trade.

Under the new two-year pattern which has been introduced under NEP 2020 changing the existing four-year pattern (from Class 9-12), these new schools across all 33 districts and corporations have been sanctioned.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Officials revealed that following counselling of teachers at present counselling of parents and students is in progress explaining them the benefits of vocational skills. “Once counselling and training is complete, these schools will start taking admissions, likely in September,” an education official said. The curriculum, textbooks and training module for these has been prepared by Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.