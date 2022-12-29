Govt: Allocated Rs 200 crore for RTE admissions; schools say not enough

A total budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore has been made to reimburse schools for admissions under the Right To Education (RTE) Act and Rs 84 crore has already been disbursed, state School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said in the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday. The statement has irked private unaided schools across Maharashtra, which complained that the required amount was much higher and the government was deliberately hiding the data.

Under RTE admissions, a total of 25 per cent seats are reserved in private schools for children from socio-economically backward classes and the government pays their fee as reimbursements to schools. Kesarkar shared the information after questions were raised about the financial crisis faced by several private unaided schools, which are waiting for reimbursements from the government for RTE admissions.

However, according to various associations of private unaided schools across Maharashtra, the information was “incorrect” as the government’s budgetary allocation, they claimed, has never matched the required amount to be disbursed each year.

S C Kedia, honorary secretary of the Unaided Schools’ Forum, said, “There is definitely over Rs 1,000 crore pending with the government. The government is misleading the public by hiding the information. The budgetary allocations are shared but not the exact requirement.”

Kedia said the budgetary allocation only states how much of the available funds will be allocated for RTE reimbursement. “When compared with the sheer number of admissions under RTE each year, the number is really high, which the government does not accept. The government should share information about how many students are given admissions under RTE to provide a clear picture of the pending amount,” said Rajendra Singh, state secretary of the Independent English Schools Association (IESA), adding that over 3.5 lakh students were studying in schools under RTE in the year 2018-19, which has increased every year with new admissions.

Mahesh Pol, founder president of the English Medium Schools Association in Kolhapur, shared that information gathered under RTI shows more than Rs 16 crore as pending amount of RTE reimbursement only for Kolhapur. “They are saying that Rs 84 crore has been disbursed. But when the requirement is so huge, what comes to a school is minimal. And the pending amount keeps increasing with every passing year.”

Rajendra Chorge, from IESA Kolhapur, said many schools are writing to the government about being financially incapable to continue with RTE admissions.