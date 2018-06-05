Governors urged to expedite faculty recruitment, review outdated curriculum in state universities

President Kovind addresses 49th conference of Governors and Lt Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn) President Kovind addresses 49th conference of Governors and Lt Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Rashtrapati Bhawan has urged all Governors to call a meeting of the vice-chancellors (VCs) of their respective state universities to expedite recruitment against vacant faculty positions, encourage research, review outdated curriculum and ensure compulsory participation in national rankings and timely announcement of examination results.

The above points of action were laid down in the presentation made by the HRD Ministry on the first day of the two-day conference of all state governors organized by the President Ramnath Kovind’s office. Ninety four per cent of the students enrolled in higher education are in state public and state private universities. A state Governor act as the Visitor of the public university in his or her respective state.

#PresidentKovind addresses 49th conference of Governors and Lt Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan; says Governor is a mentor and guide to the state government and an important link in the federal structure pic.twitter.com/j8S9rCkqDQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 4, 2018

In addition to the above, the Governors were also requested to help implement University Grants Commission’s (UGC) quality mandate, connect the industry with state universities, promote vocational programmes and apprenticeship-based education and encourage use of SWAYAM courses in state universities. SWAYAM is a digital platform that offers free online courses by faculty members of some of the best institutions of higher learning.

The UGC had passed a new quality mandate in a full Commission meeting held on May 24. The quality mandate carries a list of objectives to be achieved by 2022. This includes improving graduate outcomes to ensure employability of at least 50 per cent of the students, initiating examination reforms, compulsory accreditation of all higher education institutions, tracking student progress after she graduates, imparting soft skills to students and use of ICT-based learning tools in lectures, among other things.

Apart from higher education, on Monday, the Governors were breifed on flagship programmes of the government and internal security. The last session of the day was on the steps taken on the report ‘Rajyapal – Vikas Ke Rajdoot: Catalytic Role of Governors as Agents for Change in Society’. This report was submitted by the committee of governors to the president on 9 January. The committee was constituted during the 48th conference of governors held in October 2017

