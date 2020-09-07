NEP 2020 key to fulfil nation’s aspirations, govt intervention should be minimal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Governors' Conference for National Education Policy 2020. (Twitter/BJP)

Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) is key to fulfil the nation’s aspirations but government intervention should be minimal. He also said that the policy goes beyond the curriculum to focus on critical thinking and will give a new direction to the social and economic life of the 21st century India.

PM Modi made these remarks while inaugurating the Governors’ Conference on the NEP on Monday through video conference. Stressing that the NEP shows a way to “empower students,” Modi said that the policy will provide a new direction to the country’s social and economic development. “The NEP will not only bring changes in the way we teach and learn but it will also give a new direction to the 21st century India’s social and economic development. It will shape the Atmanirbhar Bharat that India aspires to be,” Modi said.

The conference was joined by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal NIshank and Governors of several states including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. President Ram Nath Kovind was also a part of the video conference.

Addressing the conference, Modi said that this is the education policy of the country and not of the government. “Just as foreign policy is the policy of the country, Defence policy is the policy of the country, similarly, education policy is also the policy of the country,” PM Modi said.

He also said that the National Education Policy also addressed the societal pressure who are being buried under the burden of bag and board exam. “The new policy focuses on foundational learning and languages, learning outcomes and teacher training, in this, a way has been shown to empower every student. The more teachers, parents, students are associated with education policy, the more relevant and broadbased it will be,” said Modi.

The education ministers including the vice-chancellors of states took part in the conference. To make understand the aspects of the new National Education Policy, various webinars, virtual conferences are being organised across the country. The NEP proposes sweeping changes including opening up of Indian higher education to foreign universities, dismantling of the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, and discontinuation of the M Phil programme.

The policy focuses on overhauling the curriculum, “easier” Board exams, a reduction in the syllabus to retain “core essentials” and thrust on “experiential learning and critical thinking”.

