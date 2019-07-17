Governor seeks report from Kerala University VC on seizure of answer sheets from SFI leader’s house

Governor P Sathasivam Tuesday sought a report from the Kerala University on the seizure of several bundles of answer sheets from the house of a leader of the students’ wing of ruling CPI-M. The decision came after the meeting between the leaders of opposition Congress and BJP and the governor. State Higher Education minister KT Jaleel also called on the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, and briefed him about the steps being taken by the CPIM-led LDF government in connection with the recent developments in the university college here.

Taking a serious view of the seizure of answer sheets from the house of Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Sivarenjith, who has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a student of the college on July 12, the Governor sought a report from the vice-chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai. “Sought an urgent report from the vice-chancellor, the University of Kerala on the reported seizure of bundles of university answer sheets & seal of Dir, Physical Education from the house of an accused in the murder attempt case in #UniversityCollege, Thiruvananthapuram,” the governor tweeted.

Pillai has informed that instructions have been given to verify the stock of answer books in all examination centres under the university, a Raj Bhavan release later said. The centres were strictly instructed to keep unused answer books under safe custody and to report the present status to the university. It also said the memorandums received from the opposition leaders would be forwarded to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for appropriate action.

According to the release, minister Jaleel informed strict action was being taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the college and the safety of students and the Director of Collegiate Education has been entrusted with the responsibility. The vice-chancellor had Monday asked the controller of examinations to conduct a detailed probe into the recovery of answer sheets. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala and State BJP leaders led by former union minister O Rajagopal met the Governor separately.

Chennithala submitted a plea seeking restoration of normalcy in the educational institution, expediting the police inquiry and initiating a detailed probe into the allegations against the Kerala University and the Kerala Public Service Commission. While former chief minister Oommen Chandy demanded a judicial probe, the BJP leaders submitted a memorandum demanding CBI investigation into the various incidents relating to the university college.

Trouble erupted in the college in the heart in the heart of the city on July 12 after final year BA Political Science student Akhil was stabbed allegedly by leaders of SFI. According to police, the student, who underwent emergency surgery, is in a critical condition and they have not been able to record his statement so far. Seven students were suspended from the college and five of them belonging to SFI arrested in connection with the case. Akhil, also belonging to the SFI, was attacked in the university campus, triggering protests with students demanding action against the accused.

Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) protested in front of the university senate office here Tuesday demanding action against college officials. State police chief Loknath Behera told reporters an impartial probe will be conducted into the developments, adding criminals cannot be allowed to rule the campuses.