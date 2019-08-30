Government to set up Rs 125 crore analytical research centre ‘SATHI’ at IIT-Delhi

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India will set-up selected the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi for setting up a shared, professionally-managed, Science and Technology infrastructure facility. It will be called Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute (SATHI).

The Centre will be available to academia, start-ups, manufacturing units, industries and R&D labs. To set-up SATHI, DST will provide Rs 125 crore to IIT-Delhi in the next three financial years starting from 2019-2020, as per the institute. It will be set up in the Sonepat campus (Haryana) of IIT Delhi, will be equipped with a major analytical instrument and advanced manufacturing tools, which are usually not available at institutes or organizations.

Prof B.R. Mehta, Dean, R&D, IIT Delhi said, “SATHI is much more than a sophisticated equipment centre as IIT Delhi faculty and researchers will assist the students, scientists and entrepreneurs in solving the scientific and technological problems/ difficulties being faced by them.”

V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi said, “In addition to the facilities being created as part of SATHI, IIT Delhi has also made a commitment to DST to make available other high-end research facilities available in the institute as part of this project.”

The aim behind setting up the facility is to provide professionally managed to service the demands of industry, start-ups and academia.

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi recently set-up set up a Centre of Excellence on ‘Waste to Wealth’ in partnership with Denmark-based institute. The centre works on cleaning water bodies and using debris so removed to develop something useful.