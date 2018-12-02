Schools to be reimbursed expenditure incurred on disabled children: HRD Ministry

The government will reimburse the expenditure made on books, uniforms, and transport of disabled children by the schools, as per the directions by the HRD ministry.

Advertising

Minister of HRD Satyapal Singh said that the directions have been issued to “all the schools in the country that all the expenditure incurred on books, uniform and transport will be reimbursed by the government”. He also said that the girl child will be given Rs 200 per month.

Addressing an award ceremony by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People and Mindtree, Singh said that there are about 12 million people with disability and just one per cent go to schools.

“Specially challenged people just do not need courtesy and compassion, but real empowerment which would come through education. How to ensure it is a big challenge,” he said at the Helen Keller Awards 2018, reported by PTI

Advertising

“It is one of the topmost priority for this government to make sure that the rights of specially challenged people are ensured,” he said.

The government from this academic session has also issued directions that there will be minimum 5 per cent admission in all educational bodies, Singh said.