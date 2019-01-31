Government to file review plea on Supreme Court’s faculty quota order

The HRD Ministry is set to go back to the Supreme Court (SC) to seek a review of its decision to uphold the order of Allahabad High Court, which had ruled that reservation in faculty positions in higher education should be calculated department-wise, and not based on total posts in a university.

According to sources, the decision is based on the Law Ministry’s opinion, and the HRD Ministry will soon ask the Attorney General to draft the review petition.

On January 22, a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Indira Banerjee rejected the Centre’s special leave petition (SLP) challenging the April 7, 2017 order of Allahabad HC. The SLP was filed following a political furore over the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) order on March 5, 2018, announcing that the number of reserved faculty posts across universities and colleges will be calculated department-wise, and not based on aggregate vacant posts in a university.

With the top court rejecting the SLP, the HRD Ministry was left with two options: to file a review petition, or bring a Bill to undo the Allahabad HC order. The ministry is learnt to have opted for the latter.

Sources said a Cabinet proposal to restore the original UGC provision on reservation in faculty appointments is long awaiting a political decision. The Cabinet proposal, moved by the HRD Ministry and backed by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, proposes to restore the original provisions of the ‘UGC Guidelines for Implementation of Reservation Policy, 2006’.

A source said, “The Bill to restore original clauses 6 and 8 of the UGC guidelines has been pending Cabinet approval for many months. It will ensure that the university as a whole, and not the department or a specific faculty post, is treated as a unit for implementing reservations. This would greatly increase the chances of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates getting their due share. However, it’s a political call the government has to take.”

Under the banner of various Dalit, Adivasi and OBC coalitions, thousands are set to hold protest marches and public meetings across the country on Thursday on the UGC faculty post issue, as also the issue of the recent 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections among upper castes.

Addressing a meeting called by several Bahujan activists under the banner of National Convention on Social Justice this week, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “All opposition parties should come on one platform to save the Constitution.”

Former OBC Commission chairperson Justice V Eshwaraiah said, “EWS reservation has shaken the very foundation of the Constitution. The BJP-led government wants to turn this into a Hindu Raj and remove the word secular. If we don’t stop this there will be a civil war in India.”