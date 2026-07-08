Government school enrolment shrinks by 86 lakh in 2 years despite lower dropout rates: UDISE report

The total enrolment from foundational to secondary level stood at 24.72 crore in 2025-26, compared with 24.80 crore in 2023-24. (Express photo/ representative)

Reflecting a continued shift in school preferences, enrolment in government schools fell by nearly 86 lakh students between the 2023-24 and 2025-26 academic years, while private unaided recognised schools gained more than 88 lakh students during the same period, according to the UDISE+ 2025-26 report released by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

The report also highlighted positive trends in student retention and dropout rates, with dropout rates declining across key stages of schooling and the number of teachers crossing the one-crore mark for the first time.

The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) is the Ministry of Education’s official database that tracks school infrastructure, enrolment, and teacher-related data across the country.