Karnataka govt orders to drop works of authors who withdrew consent from school textbooks

The Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) Friday decided to drop the works of authors for the current academic year, who withdrew their consent from the school textbooks.

A total of 11 authors had written to the education department seeking a withdrawal of their works from the Kannada language textbooks, as a mark of protest against the ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘undemocratic’ process of revising the textbooks. Out of which seven authors whose works are part of this academic year, will be dropped.

Authors also alleged that textbook committee head Rohith Chakrathirtha- whose committee is now disbanded- insulted the state anthem and dishonored the state.

According to the circular released by the managing director of KTBS, the works of seven authors will be dropped from first, second and third language of Kannada textbooks which feature across classes 6, 9 and 10. The circular also directed all the government, aided and unaided schools to drop the works of the seven authors.

The authors whose works have been dropped include, Devanur Mahadeva, G Ramakrishna, Roopa Hassan, Irappa M Kambali, Satish Kulkarni, Sukanya Maruti and Doddahullur Rukkoji.

Earlier, school education minister BC Nagesh had mentioned that as per the rules, the authors cannot withdraw their consent once it is given.

The state government in Karnataka faced a severe backlash from opposition parties, authors, and people from the literary community for ‘distorting’ and ‘saffronising’ the textbook for political gains. Following which the government ordered around eight changes in the textbooks, as per which the teachers are teaching the students.