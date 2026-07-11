Government Medical College in Srinagar to have 50 more MBBS seats

The increase in the seats has further strengthened GMC Srinagar's position as one of the premier medical colleges in the country, the spokesperson said. (Express image/ representative)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar, an official said on Friday. With this, the total MBBS seats at the GMC Srinagar will rise from 200 to 250 seats, effective from the upcoming academic year 2026-27, an official spokesperson said.

The Health and Medical Education Department announced that the NMC has granted permission to increase the annual intake capacity at GMC Srinagar to strengthen the medical education and healthcare delivery system in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

He said the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC has issued the Letter of Permission (LoP) under Section 28(3) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, approving an increase of 50 MBBS seats.