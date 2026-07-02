Gorakhpur University to launch UP’s first dual MBA programme with Malaysian university tie-up

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University will start the state’s first dual MBA degree programme, enabling students to study in both India and abroad under a single academic course, the university officials said on Thursday. The proposal received final approval from the university’s Executive Council, making the university the first state-run institution in Uttar Pradesh to offer such a programme, they said.

Under the new arrangement, students will complete the first year of their MBA at Gorakhpur University and spend the second year at Lincoln University College in Malaysia. Upon successful completion, they will receive MBA degrees from both institutions. University officials said the programme is designed to provide students with international academic exposure, modern management practices and insights into global business operations.