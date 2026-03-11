Google opens applications for Summer 2026 Public Policy Fellowship; who all can apply?

Google has opened applications for its US Public Policy Fellowship for Summer 2026, offering students a paid opportunity to work at public interest organisations in Washington DC on internet and technology policy issues. The deadline to apply is April 9, 2026, at 12 pm ET.

The Google Public Policy Fellowship programme offers students interested in internet and technology policy the opportunity to spend the summer working on these issues at public interest organisations based in Washington, DC.

Fellows will be assigned a lead mentor at a host organisation and will have the opportunity to work with several senior staff members over the course of the semester, contributing to public dialogue on tech policy issues. Fellows are expected to make contributions, including conducting policy research and analysis, drafting reports and white papers, attending government and industry meetings and conferences, and participating in other advocacy activities.