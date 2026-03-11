Google opens applications for Summer 2026 Public Policy Fellowship; who all can apply?

Google has opened applications for its US Public Policy Fellowship for Summer 2026, offering students a paid opportunity to work at public interest organisations in Washington DC on internet and technology policy issues. The deadline to apply is April 9, 2026, at 12 pm ET.
The Google Public Policy Fellowship programme offers students interested in internet and technology policy the opportunity to spend the summer working on these issues at public interest organisations based in Washington, DC.
Fellows will be assigned a lead mentor at a host organisation and will have the opportunity to work with several senior staff members over the course of the semester, contributing to public dialogue on tech policy issues. Fellows are expected to make contributions, including conducting policy research and analysis, drafting reports and white papers, attending government and industry meetings and conferences, and participating in other advocacy activities.
Students from all majors and degree programmes are encouraged to apply, provided they demonstrate commitment to internet and technology policy, have an excellent academic record, and possess strong analytical, communications, research, and writing skills.
To be eligible, a candidate must be enrolled in or accepted into an accredited institution — including colleges, universities, master’s programmes, PhD programmes, and undergraduate programmes — by August 30, 2026. They can be enrolled as a full-time or part-time student. Candidates must also be at least 18 years of age by January 1, 2026. Previous Google Policy Fellows are not eligible to apply.
Host organisations will provide fellows with a stipend of $12,000 USD (approx. Rs 10,00,000) for full-time participation (40 hours per week) and $6,000 (approx Rs 5,00,000) for part-time participation (20 hours per week).
Payment of the stipend is subject to satisfactory evaluations by the host organisation and completion of all required enrollment and administrative forms. The host organisation will manage stipend disbursement. Fellows are personally responsible for any local, state, or federal taxes arising from receipt of the fellowship stipend.
International students can apply and participate, but must be eligible and authorised to work in the country of their fellowship. Google has clarified that it cannot provide guidance or assistance on obtaining the necessary documentation to meet this criterion. This effectively means international students in certain visa categories in the US will need to independently verify their work authorisation before applying.
The Summer 2026 Fellowship will begin in June 2026 and run through August 2026. Google recommends that all fellows be in-person in Washington DC; however, host organisations will determine whether they will accept remote fellows. Applications are reviewed by host organisations on a rolling basis, and Google advises applicants to apply early, as some organisations may have already accepted fellows before the deadline.
Applicants will not receive a confirmation email upon submission — host organisations will reach out directly to shortlisted candidates.
As mentioned on the website, applicants should be available and willing to work either on a full-time basis (40 hours/week) or a part-time basis (20 hours/week) during the Fellowship, or as otherwise required by the host organisation.
Candidates can apply to a maximum of two host organisations. The application is available at google.com/policyfellowship/usa.