Google, MSDE, and CCS University to set up AI-enabled university; tech giant expands AI tools for JEE aspirants

Google will also introduce AI-powered JEE Main practice tests through its Gemini AI platform.

The event 'AI Impact Summit 2026' saw participation from Minister Jayant Chaudhary, Chris Phillips, VP and GM, Education, Preeti Lobana, VP and Country Manager, Google India Irina Jurenka, Research Director, Google DeepMind and Carol Walport, Group Product Manager.The event 'AI Impact Summit 2026' saw participation from Minister Jayant Chaudhary, Chris Phillips, VP and GM, Education, Preeti Lobana, VP and Country Manager, Google India Irina Jurenka, Research Director, Google DeepMind and Carol Walport, Group Product Manager

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), and tech giant Google have announced a collaboration to establish an AI-enabled university in India, signalling a major push towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into higher education and skilling. While the collaboration has been formalised, the modalities for setting up the proposed AI university are yet to be finalised by the three partners.

As part of its broader education and skilling initiatives, a MoU has been signed between Google, MSDE, and CCS University to support capacity building and AI-focused education initiatives.

The announcement is made today at the AI Impact Summit 2026, which was attended by Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, Chris Phillips, Vice President and General Manager (Education) at Google, Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, Google India, Irina Jurenka, Research Director at Google DeepMind, and Carol Walport, Group Product Manager at Google.

Moreover, Google will also introduce AI-powered JEE Main practice tests through its Gemini AI platform. India currently ranks as the top country globally in terms of using AI for learning. Students can access the practice tests by prompting “JEE Main practice test” on Gemini, with options to personalise difficulty levels, add more questions, and align tests with their preparation strategy.

At the end of each test, students receive scores, detailed feedback, and interactive explanations for incorrect answers. The platform also allows learners to generate follow-up quizzes and personalised video explanations. Students can additionally create structured study guides and interactive quizzes through AI Mode in Search using Google’s Canvas tool.

Highlighting Google’s approach, Preeti Lobana, VP and country manager, said: “Google is trying to infuse and combine the Science of learning with a tutor’s mindset for students to learn and apply.”

To support educators, Google has launched the Gemini AI Academy, aimed at reducing administrative workload and enabling teachers to spend more time on classroom engagement. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and includes hands-on workshops to help teachers create lesson plans, rubrics, and quizzes using AI.

New tools for educators include Gemini integration in Google Classroom, AI-assisted feedback, usage insights, and Google Workspace Studio, which allows no-code AI agents for classroom and administrative workflows. These tools will be available across Google’s education products and support multiple Indian languages. Google is also deploying SynthID to help identify AI-generated content.

Separately, Wadhwani AI, with support from Google.org, announced an expansion of its AI-for-Education initiatives, aiming to reach 75 million students, 1.8 million educators, and one million early-career professionals by December 2027.

