Google, MSDE, and CCS University to set up AI-enabled university; tech giant expands AI tools for JEE aspirants

The event 'AI Impact Summit 2026' saw participation from Minister Jayant Chaudhary, Chris Phillips, VP and GM, Education, Preeti Lobana, VP and Country Manager, Google India Irina Jurenka, Research Director, Google DeepMind and Carol Walport, Group Product Manager

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), and tech giant Google have announced a collaboration to establish an AI-enabled university in India, signalling a major push towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into higher education and skilling. While the collaboration has been formalised, the modalities for setting up the proposed AI university are yet to be finalised by the three partners.

As part of its broader education and skilling initiatives, a MoU has been signed between Google, MSDE, and CCS University to support capacity building and AI-focused education initiatives.

The announcement is made today at the AI Impact Summit 2026, which was attended by Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, Chris Phillips, Vice President and General Manager (Education) at Google, Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, Google India, Irina Jurenka, Research Director at Google DeepMind, and Carol Walport, Group Product Manager at Google.