Google launches scholarship for women in computer science 

The tech-giant Google is inviting scholarships applications from women who aspire to pursue a career in the field of computer science. Generation Google Scholarship for Women in computer science will support students pursuing computer science degrees excel in technology.

Selected students will receive $1,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarship will be awarded based on the strength of each candidate’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, innovation and academic performance. Applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student in a bachelor’s degree for the 2021-2022 academic year and be in the second year of study at an accredited university in Asia Pacific country when completing the scholarship programme.

Applicants will have to submit their resume/CV highlighting technical projects and participation in community engagement and academic transcripts from their current or prior institutions. Candidates are also required to submit two 400-word essays, which have to be written in English.

These essays will assess your commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and financial need. Interested candidates can check the requirements at buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com/scholarships/generation-google-scholarship-apac before December 10, 2021.

