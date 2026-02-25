Google launches AI Professional Certificate: Here’s who can apply

Google has introduced a new AI Professional Certificate on Coursera, aimed at helping professionals apply artificial intelligence tools in workplace settings.

The programme, according to a statement, is designed for learners seeking to move beyond introductory AI concepts and build practical, job-ready skills. Participants will gain experience in applying AI tools across functions such as research, planning, communication, content creation, data analysis, and workflow automation.

The launch comes amid growing demand for AI-related skills across industries; citing a report by Bain & Company, the announcement noted that India could generate 2.3 million AI-related jobs by 2027. However, with an estimated 1.2 million skilled workers available, the country may face a gap of more than one million professionals.