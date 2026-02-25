Google launches AI Professional Certificate: Here’s who can apply

Google has introduced a new AI Professional Certificate on Coursera, aimed at helping professionals apply artificial intelligence tools in workplace settings.
The programme, according to a statement, is designed for learners seeking to move beyond introductory AI concepts and build practical, job-ready skills. Participants will gain experience in applying AI tools across functions such as research, planning, communication, content creation, data analysis, and workflow automation.
The launch comes amid growing demand for AI-related skills across industries; citing a report by Bain & Company, the announcement noted that India could generate 2.3 million AI-related jobs by 2027. However, with an estimated 1.2 million skilled workers available, the country may face a gap of more than one million professionals.
As part of the offering, learners enrolling in the certificate will receive three months of complimentary access to Google AI Pro. This includes hands-on use of tools such as Gemini, NotebookLM, and AI Studio.
According to Google, this access is intended to provide practical exposure to advanced AI models, enabling learners to build real-world applications and strengthen their understanding of responsible AI use.
To address this projected shortfall, Google stated that it analysed hundreds of job descriptions and collaborated with employers to design a curriculum focused on transferable and cross-functional AI capabilities.
The AI Professional Certificate can be completed in approximately 10 hours. It comprises seven short courses followed by a hands-on capstone project.
According to the course outline, learners who complete the programme will develop a portfolio demonstrating their ability to use AI tools effectively and responsibly in professional contexts. The certificate is positioned as a short-duration credential aimed at supporting career progression in an AI-driven job market.