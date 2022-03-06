Google India invites applications for Girl Hackathon 2022: Check deadline, eligibility

Google India is inviting applications for ‘women coders’ to participate in Girl Hackathon 2022. Women students of computer science and allied courses can register in teams of three through the official website of Girls Hackathon — buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com.

The programme is open to all women students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in computer science and/or related circuit branches. This programme will run from March 19, 2022 to April 30, 2022.

Registration can only be done in teams, and declaring a ‘team leader’ at the time of registration is necessary.

This programme will be divided between two groups. Group A will be for 2024 and 2025 graduates: Bachelors, Masters and Integrated Dual Degrees and related courses within computer science and allied branches. Group B is for 2022 and 2023 graduates: Bachelors, Masters and Integrated Dual Degrees and related courses within computer science and allied branches.

Calling women coders of tomorrow 👩‍💻👩‍💻👩‍💻#CrackTheCode and participate in our Girl Hackathon to win cash prizes, an interview with Google and cool merch. Women students of computer science and allied courses can register in teams of 3 at: https://t.co/uIObrloSC4. pic.twitter.com/AXGnLBoko2 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 2, 2022

Interested candidates have time till March 9, 2022 until 11:59 am IST to register. The ‘Team Leader’ will have to register on behalf of the whole team, and all other members have to share their emails (primary as well as secondary).

In addition to this, participants must be from the same campus only. Student teams with members from different campuses will only be permitted if random selection is opted and the decision will be made by the Google team on a need basis.

Programme structure

In round one, all participants will be required to participate in the Google Online Challenge, which will be a coding challenge that will assess participants online in the areas of coding/puzzles. The GOC will take place on March 19, 2022. The results for GOC and the groups advancing to the next round will be announced on March 24, 2022.

Round two is design document round that consists of a tech theme/challenge (it being ‘Future of Learning’ this year) that requires innovative solutions. If you have advanced from the GOC round, a design document sample with the theme will be shared with you. Please make a copy of the document and use the same to build your pitch. The document will be shared on March 24, 2022. The design document submissions will close on April 7, 2022 and the result will be announced on April 13, 2022 with a guideline to the final hackathon round.

The final round will be virtual hackathon where teams will present their final solutions to a panel of judges. Teams will need to share a working demo/prototype and code repository on April 22, and the final round will take place on April 27, 2022. Final results will be announed on April 27, 2022.