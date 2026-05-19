Google announces free AI training for school teachers in Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab and other regions

Technology giant Google on Tuesday announced a set of artificial intelligence-focused education partnerships for India, including teacher training programmes with multiple state governments and new AI-based learning tools for students.

The announcement was made at the Education World Forum 2026 in London, where the company said it will bring its Google AI Educator Series (GES) to India. The programme is aimed at training school and higher education teachers on the responsible use of AI tools such as Gemini in classrooms and academic settings.

Under the initiative, Google will work with the governments of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Assam, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Punjab School Education Board to provide practical, mobile-first AI training for educators. According to the company, the training modules will be tailored to the needs of Indian teachers across schools and higher education institutions.