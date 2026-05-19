Google announces free AI training for school teachers in Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab and other regions

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Technology giant Google on Tuesday announced a set of artificial intelligence-focused education partnerships for India, including teacher training programmes with multiple state governments and new AI-based learning tools for students.
The announcement was made at the Education World Forum 2026 in London, where the company said it will bring its Google AI Educator Series (GES) to India. The programme is aimed at training school and higher education teachers on the responsible use of AI tools such as Gemini in classrooms and academic settings.
Under the initiative, Google will work with the governments of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Assam, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Punjab School Education Board to provide practical, mobile-first AI training for educators. According to the company, the training modules will be tailored to the needs of Indian teachers across schools and higher education institutions.
Google informed that the programme will initially be localised into six Indian languages — Assamese, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Odia and Punjabi, through pilot projects in select states during the first year. The company added that it plans to expand collaborations with more state governments, higher education institutions and regulatory bodies as the initiative scales up.
The company linked the initiative to the goals of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which identifies AI as an important area for teacher training, flexible learning and technology integration across subjects.
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Earlier this year, Google partnered with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Chaudhary Charan Singh University to develop what it described as India’s first AI-enabled state university. The collaboration, announced in January, also aims to create a national framework for modernising vocational education and skills training using cloud and AI technologies.
The company also highlighted new AI-based learning features in Search, including updates to AI mode that allow students to create study guides and interactive quizzes using the Canvas tool. Google said the feature includes a side panel designed to help users draft and refine documents, plans and study material.