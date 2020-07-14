Google aims to train one million CBSE teachers

CBSE and Google collaborate to train teachers (Image Courtesy: Pixabay / Representational) CBSE and Google collaborate to train teachers (Image Courtesy: Pixabay / Representational)

Google has collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to skill teachers in India. In its sixth annual event, Facebook has announced to invest $1 million to the distance learning training for teachers as well. The duo is aiming to train 1 million teachers across 22,000 schools all across the country. For schools and people without access to digital infrastructure, Google informed that it would also aim to strengthen these students with distance-mode of learning via television and other means.

The training will focus on delivering blended learning that combines the classroom approach with online learning, using free tools by Google such as G Suite for Education, Google Classroom, YouTube among others. To support low-income communities, Sapna Chadha, Senior Country Marketing Director, Southeast Asia and India, Google, announced a new Google.org grant of USD 1 million to Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF) as part of the Global Distance Learning Fund.

Using these funds, the Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF) will work with the Central Square Foundation and TeacherApp to train 700,000 teachers to deliver virtual education for students so that they can continue learning at home over mass media such as TV and radio, wherever smartphones or internet access are not available, Google informed.

This investment is part of over Rs 75,000 crores (approximately USD 10 billion) that Google has said it would invest towards digitizing the Indian economy, marking the company’s renewed commitment towards its ongoing initiatives in India. The fund will be invested in the country over the next five to seven years, the tech-giant informed. The fund, said Google, will aim at several areas including enabling affordable access to the internet and to information for every Indian in their own language.

During his address, the Union HRD Minister has asked also Google to further extend its services in all the 22 Indian languages to make the services more effective for Indian students. He also said that Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet – the parent company of Google has made the ministry and the entire nation proud. Pichai is an Indian and has graduated from IIT-Kharagpur.

Leveraging technology and AI for social good, including digital literacy, outbreak predictions, and support for rural economies and building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs including consumer tech, education, health and agriculture are among other areas that Google said it would invest the funds in.

