Good training institute needed for aspiring IAS, IPS officers: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday highlighted the need for an excellent management training institute for aspiring lAS and IPS officers.

“In today’s 21st century, knowledge plays a key role, and along with it, innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, and research and development are important parameters. We convert knowledge into wealth, which is the future of the country,” said Gadkari, as reported by ANI.

Addressing management students at Vigyan Bhawan, Gadkari underlined the need for a performance audit to measure the capabilities of aspirants working in district administrations.

“When you give interviews or written tests, you get selected based on knowledge. When a person is deemed good, he is useful in the administration. But, when there is an error in selection, the entire system gets disturbed,” said Gadkari.

“There should be a system for a performance audit. When you expect good postings, the system is expecting some good decisions from your side. But if you do not want to make any decisions, why do you want promotions,” the minister added.