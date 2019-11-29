Goa students to get lessons in harmony, road safety

A grant-in-aid scheme, “Marg Suraksha”, has been introduced by the government (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) A grant-in-aid scheme, “Marg Suraksha”, has been introduced by the government (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

School and college students in Goa will now be imparted lessons in inculcating the spirit of harmony and brotherhood as part of civic responsibilities, an official said on Thursday.

Education director Vandana Rao said the government is focusing on promoting awareness on road safety and civic responsibilities amongst school and college students. A grant-in-aid scheme, “Marg Suraksha”, has been introduced by the government in this regard, she said.

Under the scheme, schools and colleges will have to establish civic clubs to promote harmony and spirit of brotherhood, especially among students, transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities, Rao said.

Meanwhile, on similar lines, The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended all higher education institutes (HEIs) to launch a new mandatory subject on ‘social responsibility and community engagement’ for all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Students will be awarded credits for participating in such activities, ranging from research projects to teaching, under this new curriculum under the course.

