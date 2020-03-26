Goa SSC Class 10 exam postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: The board has postponed the class 10, 12 exams Coronavirus: The board has postponed the class 10, 12 exams

Coronavirus: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has postponed the class 10 examination scheduled to be conducted from April 2, 2020. The board will announce the revised dates soon. The Goa board has also cancelled the class 12 board exams which had only three papers left.

The examinations up to class 8 were cancelled earlier as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao informed that exams for classes 9 to 11 will be held as per schedule with schools asked to seat students one metre apart.

Several social distancing measures, including closure of schools, gyms, pubs, clubs, public swimming pools, casinos etc are already in place in the coastal state. The state does not has reportedly any Covid-19 patient as yet.

Many states, including Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their board class 10, 12, and state level examinations. This week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main scheduled to begin from April 5.

The state is in lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

