Declared! Goa SSC 10th results Date and Time: Result announced at gbshse.gov.in

Goa SSC 10th results: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result of SSC or Class 10 examination today, on May 25. This year, a total number of 20,238 students appeared for the SSC exams of which 18,142 have passed and about 2,074 failed. The results of SSC class 10 examination will be available at the official website, gbshse.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the private websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, the class 10th exam was held from April 2 to April 21, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24. The exam for vocational stream students and for children with special needs began on March 6.

Goa SSC 10th results: Date and time

The results of GBSHSE SSC 10th examination declared today, on May 25. The students can check the results through the websites gbshse.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

This year, the class 10 science question paper was termed difficult by students and teachers. The Goa Headmasters’ Association (GHA), the body representing heads of all the schools in the state, wrote to the GBSHSE protesting against the complicated question paper.”The students who answered the SSC examination were shocked and in tears to find a very difficult, twisted and strange science question paper.

About Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975 under “The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975”.

