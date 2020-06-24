Goa Board GBSHSE to announce HSSC 12th result on June 26

Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: A total of 18150 students (8,824 boys, 9,326 girls) had appeared in the exams. (Representational Image) Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: A total of 18150 students (8,824 boys, 9,326 girls) had appeared in the exams. (Representational Image)

Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 12 results on Friday, June 26. “The result of the HSSC public examination of March 2020 conducted by Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on June 26 at 5 pm,” the board statement mentioned.

A total of 18,150 students who had appeared in the HSSC exam can check results through the official website- gbshse.gov.in. Of the total, 4,523 students appeared in arts stream, in commerce 5,593 students took the exam and 5,114 students appeared from science and 2,920 in vocational. The students will get their mark sheets from their schools from July 7.

The board exam was earlier postponed on March 20 due to coronavirus pandemic, and the pending HSSC exam was conducted from May 20 to 22, 2020, after the state was declared COVID free on May 1. But, the state has now 656 confirmed covid cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,680 students appeared in the SSS exams which were conducted from May 21. On Goa SSC results, the chairman said, “The board is yet to decide on the result declaration date. The students will get their results next month.”

Last year, a total of 89.59 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully. The girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls is 91.97 per cent, while that of boys is 86.91 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd