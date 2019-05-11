Goa GCET results 2019 declared, websites to check

GCET results 2019: The result of the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) has been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — dte.goa.gov.in.

Jaiprakash Suresh Gaurav topped the examination by scoring 72 in Mathematics, 68 in Physics and 69 in Chemistry.

The exam was conducted on May 7 and 8 for admissions to degree programmes in engineering, pharmacy, nursing and allied health courses.

GCET results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On top of the page, click on the movie link for ‘GCET 2019 results’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the registration numbers of candidates along with the marks obtained in each subject

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

This year, 3,268 students had appeared for the examination that was held across 15 centres. The exam was conducted by Directorate of Technical Education along with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the website, they can also check the same at the Goa government’s official portal — goa.gov.in.