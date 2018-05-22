Goa SSC 10th results to be declared on May 25 at gbshse.gov.in

Goa SSC 10th result 2018: The Class 10th or SSC exam was held from April 2 to April 21, 2018. The Class 10th or SSC exam was held from April 2 to April 21, 2018.

Goa SSC 10th result 2018: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the result of SSC Class 10 board examination on May 25. All those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she can also check the results at indiaresults.com. The Class 10th or SSC exam was held from April 2 to April 21, 2018. The board also conducted the HSSC or Class 12 exams from March 5 to March 24. The exam for vocational stream students and for children with special needs began on March 6.

This year, Class 10 science question paper invited the ire of students and teachers who termed it as “very difficult, twisted and strange”. The Goa Headmasters’ Association (GHA), the body representing heads of all the schools in the state, wrote to the GBSHSE protesting against the complicated question paper.”The students who answered the SSC examination were shocked and in tears to find a very difficult, twisted and strange science question paper.

Goa SSC 10th result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About the Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975 under “The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975”.

