Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

Goa Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at gbshse.gov.in. Representational image/ file Goa Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at gbshse.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2020: The results of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) SSC, class 10 exam will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. As per the board, a total of 19,680 students who had appeared for the SSC examination this year will get their result through the website- gbshse.gov.in. The result will be available at the websites after 4:30 pm.

The exam results were delayed this time, as the board conducted the SSC exams from May 21 to June 6, which was postponed from its scheduled from April 2, due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. To clear the papers, a candidate must secure at least 20 per cent marks in all the compulsory subjects.

GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

The students can check the results through the official website, gbshse.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, examresults.net/goa, knowyourresult.com, goa12.knowyourresult.com, indiaresults.com, exametc.com.

The results will be available via SMS also.

Check results via SMS

-Pre – register on www. exametc.com for free SMS GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

-GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888 GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

-GB10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242.

In the HSSC, class 12 result released, a total of 89.27 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The commerce stream has the highest pass percentage with 92.82 per cent, followed by Science- 88.96 per cent. The Arts stream has the least pass percentage at 85.30 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys with 90.44 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 87.43 per cent.

The board recorded 92.47 passing per cent in the previous term. Girls outperformed the boys by a small margin, with the state recording 92.64 per cent of girls clearing the exams as compared to boys’ 92.31 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd