Goa Board SSC 10th results declared: How to check at gbshse.gov.in

GBSHSE, Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2018: The results of Goa Board GBSHSE SSC class 10 examinations has been declared today, on May 25. A total number of 20,238 students appeared for the SSC exams of which 18,142 have passed and about 2074 failed. The passing certificate of SSC examination will be distributed on May 28 from 10 am to 1 pm from the following centres. The centres for collection of results are St.Andrew’s Institute, Vasco, Loyola High School, Margao, S.E.S. High School, Curchorem, A.J.De Almeida High School, Ponda, Progress High School, Panaji, Dnyanprasarak Vidyalaya, Mapusa, Progress High School, Sankhali.

The students can check the results through the official website, gbshse.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, examresults.net/goa, knowyourresult.com, goa12.knowyourresult.com, indiaresults.com, exametc.com.

A total of 20,253 candiadtes had appeared for the examination this year that was held from April 2 to April 21, of which 10,093 were girls and 10,160 were boys. The examination was counducted at twenty seven various examination centres of the state.

Goa Board SSC 10th results: How to check via website

Visit the official website, gbshse.gov.in

Click on the result link

In the new tab, enter your registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Goa Board SSC 10th results: How to check via SMS

-Pre – register on www. exametc.com for free SMS GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

-GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888 GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

-GB10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

Goa Board SSC 10th results: How to check via app

The result is available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

Last year, 91.57 per cent students cleared the examiantion successfully, the result of which was declared in the month of April.

About Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975 under “The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975”.

