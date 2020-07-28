Goa GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2020: How to check scores via websites, SMS

Around 19,000 students had appeared for the SSC examination this year. Around 19,000 students had appeared for the SSC examination this year.

Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the SSC, class 10 result today. Around 19,000 students had appeared for the SSC examination this year.

Once declared, students can check their results at — gbshse.gov.in. The results are expected to be released on the website at 4:30 pm.

GBSHSE SSC 10th results 2020: How to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE- gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Goa SSC Result 2020” under the “Recent Announcement” slab

Step 3: Enter the seat number or name as mentioned in the admit card in the login window

Step 4: Click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board Result 2020

How to check via SMS

-Pre – register on www. exametc.com for free SMS GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

-GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888 GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

-GB10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

Step 5: Download the result and save it for further reference. Students can also take a print out of the result.

The GBSHSE exams were conducted in March, however, it was postponed midway due to coronavirus outbreak. The pending exams were later conducted from May 21 to June 6, under proper Covid-19 guidelines.

Students can download the provisional mark sheet from the website. The mark sheet can be used for during admission in schools.

The board recorded 92.47 passing percent in the previous term. Girls outperformed the boys, recording 92.64 passing per cent. Meanwhile, the passing per cent of boys was recorded to be 92.31.

GBSHSE announced the state class 12 results on June 26, which recorded 89.27 passing percent. Around 2,367 students failed to clear the exams.

About Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975 under “The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975″.

