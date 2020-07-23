Goa GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2020: Date and time

GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2020: Check result at gbshse.gov.in. Representational image/ file GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2020: Check result at gbshse.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Goa GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the result of class 10 exam on Tuesday, July 28. The board will announce the result at 4:30 pm. The students can check the results through the official website, gbshse.gov.in. A total of 19,680 students had registered to appear for the SSC examination this year. The board exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 2, however, it was postponed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, and was conducted from May 21 to June 6, 2020.

The state board exam results were usually declared by the end of May, but this time, it was delayed due to the pandemic. Once released, the students can check the result through the official website of GBSHSE- gbshse.gov.in. Click on the ‘download result link’. Enter the roll number or name as mentioned in the admit card in the login window. Click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board Result 2020. Download the result and save it for further reference. Students can also take a print out of the result.

In the HSSC, class 12 result released, a total of 89.27 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The Commerce stream has the highest pass percentage with 92.82 per cent, followed by Science- 88.96 per cent. The Arts stream has the least pass percentage at 85.30 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys with 90.44 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 87.43 per cent.

The board recorded 92.47 passing percent in the previous term. Girls outperformed the boys by a small margin, with the state recording 92.64 percent of girls clearing the exams as compared to boys’ 92.31 percent.

