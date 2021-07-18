Goa GBSHSE HSSC Class 12 result declared: How to check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 12 results Students may check their results at the official website- gbshse.gov.in, or via SMS. The GBSHSE did not conduct Class 12 exams in the state this year. The exams were originally scheduled to start on April 24 and continue till May 18 but were postponed after a state order on April 21 called for postponement amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The state later announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams in the state in view of the pandemic. The state’s decision to cancel Class 12 exams came a day after the Centre announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams. This decision was also followed by the CISCE and several state governments.

The results, thus, have been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. According to a circular issued on June 25, the GBSHSE asked higher secondary schools to follow an evaluation scheme comprising of three components. The first component, carrying a weightage of 30%, will include an average of the three highest scores achieved by students on subjects in Class 10 board examinations. The second component, carrying a weightage of 30%, will include the students’ performance on the theory portion of Class 11 exams. The third component, carrying a weightage of 40%, will include marks obtained by students on unit tests/ mid-terms/ periodical tests.

To check their results online, students may visit the official website gbshse.gov.in and log in to the same. On the homepage of the website, students must click on the ‘Goa HSSC results 2021’ link. In the fields that appear, students must fill in the required details. After clicking on submit, the results will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results for future reference.

To check their results via SMS, students may type GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263/ 58888/ 5676750. They may also type GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.