Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019: When and where to check

Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2019: The results of Goa board GBSHSE HSSC Class 12 examination will be declared on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores through the official website- gbshse.gov.in.

Around 20,000 students appeared for the GBSHSE exams in March. The results will be declared on 11 am.

GBSHSE Class 12th results 2019: When and where to check

The Goa board will announce the results of GBSHSE Class 12 examination on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The students can check the results through the official websites, gbshse.gov.in. If the official website stops working, the results will be available at schools9.com, results.amarujala.com, KnowYourResult.com, Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, indiaresults.com.

Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2019: Results via SMS

The students can also check their results through SMS.

SMS

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242.

The private candidates are supposed to collect their passing certificate cum statement of grade/marks from Board’s office, Alto Betim Bardez Goa, by producing hall ticket. The Goa Board took strict measures this year with not allowing candidates enter exam hall who arrive more than half-an-hour late after the exam started. Moreover, Goa Board instructions examiners that no student should be allowed to leave the examination hall before 11 am.