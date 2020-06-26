Goa GBSHSE Class 12 results 2020: When and where to check

Goa Board 12th Result 2020: Websites to check Goa Board 12th Result 2020: Websites to check

Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 12 results on Friday, June 26. The board confirmed that the results will be declared at 5 pm in the evening. A total of 18,150 students had appeared in the exams – 4,523 in arts stream, 5,593 in commerce stream, 5,593 students in science stream and 2,920 in vocational.

The exams was earlier postponed on March 20 due to coronavirus pandemic, and the pending HSSC exam was conducted from May 20 to 22, after the state was declared Covid free on May 1. But the state has been hit by a second wave of coronavirus.

When and where to check

Students can check their results on GBHSE’s official website – gbshse.gov.in. Students can also get their results via SMS service from the numbers listed below.

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263 GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750 GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

The state had recorded 89.59 passing percentage in the class 12 exams in 2019. Girls had fared better with 91.97 passing percentage as compared to boys 86.91.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,680 students has appeared in the state SSS exams. On Goa SSC results, the chairman said, “The board is yet to decide on the result declaration date. The students will get their results next month.”

