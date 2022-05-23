Goa CET 2022 registration begins: Check how to apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has started the Goa CET 2022 registration process, and interested candidates can now visit the official website — goacet.in — to apply for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022.

Candidates have time till June 10 to fill the GCET 2022 application form. This year, the Goa CET exam is scheduled to take place on July 11, 12.

Goa CET 2022 exam: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — goacet.in

Step 2: On the home page, from the top scroll, click on ‘Register ‘ and register with a valid email address.

Step 3: Then, login using the registered email id.

Step 4: Fill in the Application Form and make the payment. Then, opt for the exam centre.

Step 5: Using the Login ID you will be able to access and print your admit card.

Application fees is Rs 2000 (without late fee) and Rs 3500 (with late fee).

It is important to remember that candidates have to carry the admit card on the day of the exams along with any one valid government issued photo identity card such as Voter ID, Adhar Card, Driving License, Passport, HS School ID or HSSC exam hall ticket.

Candidates should note that only those aspiring for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state of Goa need to appear for GCET 2022.