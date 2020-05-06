Goa board to hold SSC, HSSC exams from May 20

Goa board exams to begin from May 20 (Source: CBSE/Twitter) Goa board exams to begin from May 20 (Source: CBSE/Twitter)

The government of Goa has given a nod to hold the pending class 10 and class 12 board exams right after the lockdown 3.0 is lifted. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) had sought permission from the state government to hold exams since the state is in the green zone and does not have an active coronavirus patient yet.

The state government has granted permission to Goa Board. Now, the pending HSSC papers will be held from May 20 and the SSC exams from May 21 onwards. The detailed exam time-table will be announced tomorrow – May 6.

This decision is only applicable for schools affiliated to state boards. For Goa-based schools affiliated to CBSE or CISCE, the rule does not apply. For CBSE students, the pending class 10 level exams will not be conducted. As per the Union HRD minister, for schools affiliated to CBSE only 29 of pending class 12 exam will be held that too for subjects which are important for college admissions. The class 10 exams will be held for CBSE only for Delhi’s North East centres were exams were cancelled due to violence. The HRD Minister during a live interaction with students said that the decision on pending CBSE class 10 and 12 exams will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming academic session, the board is considering to make ‘proportionate reduction’ in the syllabus. This is being done to make up for the academic time lost due to coronavirus. Schools across India have been shut since March 14 due to coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd