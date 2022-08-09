scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Goa board to conduct 2022-23 board exams term wise; schedule released

As per the schedule, the first term SSC theory exams will begin on November 10, 2022 and second term exams will begin on April 1, 2023.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
August 9, 2022 11:33:14 am
goa boardThe datesheet for both terms is now available at the official website - gbshse.in Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

GBSHSE Board exams 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will follow the last year’s exam pattern and will conduct the class 10, and 12 board exams in term wise manner for the academic year 2022-23. The datesheet for both terms is now available at the official website – gbshse.in

As per the schedule, the first term SSC theory exams will begin on November 10, 2022 and second term exams will begin on April 1, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted from March 1 onwards. The online portal for fee payment opened on August 8 and will remain open till August 11.

Read |JEE Main 2022: Hearing impaired student tops exam in Persons with Disabilities category

Meanwhile, HSSC term 1 exam will begin on November 10 and term 2 exams will be conducted from March 1 onwards. The practical exams will be held from February 1 and the NSQF Practucal exams will begin from February 7 onwards. The fee payment window will be available between August 8 to August 11.

The exams will be conducted at 31 exam centres. A total of 4 centres have been assigned for students appearing with Urdu medium. 

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:33:14 am

