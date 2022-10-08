Goa board SSC, HSSC Term-1 date sheet released; check schedule here

GBSHSE Board exams 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today released the term 1 datesheet for class 10, and 12 board exams 2023. The exams for both classes will begin on November 10. Students can check date sheet at the official website – gbshse.in

The SSC Exams will be conducted between November 10 to 29 while the HSSC exams will be held from November 10 to November 23. The exams will be conducted at 31 exam centres. A total of 4 centres have been assigned for students appearing with Urdu medium.

The board had earlier announced that it will follow the last year’s exam pattern and will conduct board exams in two terms. As per the schedule, class 10 second term exams will begin on April 1, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted from March 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, HSSC term 2 exams will be conducted from March 1 onwards. The practical exams will be held from February 1 and the NSQF Practucal exams will begin from February 7 onwards.

In the last year’s Goa board result, board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.75 per cent with a total of 18,869 students qualifying the SSC exam this year. In class 12, board recorded a pass percentage was 92.66 per cent. There were 18,112 students who took the examination of which 16,783 passed. Of 8861 boys who took the examination 90.66 per cent passed and of 9251 girls (94.58 per cent) passed.