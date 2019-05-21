Goa Board SSC 10th results 2019 today: How to check at gbshse.gov.in

GBSHSE, Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for GHSHSE or Goa Board class 10 results 2019 on May 21, 2019. As per the official notification, the result will be declared at 11:30 am.

Last year, as many as 89.6 per cent students passed the Goa Board SSC exam. This was a drop from 2017 when 91.57 per cent cleared the GBSHSE SSC exam.

The students can check the results through the official website, gbshse.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, examresults.net/goa, knowyourresult.com, goa12.knowyourresult.com, indiaresults.com, exametc.com.

Goa Board SSC 10th results: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website, gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Goa Board SSC 10th results: How to check via SMS

-Pre – register on www. exametc.com for free SMS GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

-GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888 GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

-GB10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

About Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975 under “The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975”.