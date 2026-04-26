Gbshse.in, Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2026: How to check results at official website?

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to release their class 10 result today, on April 26. This year the exam took place from March 13 to April 9, over a span of 20 days. Once the results are released, candidates can check their marksheet by logging in the official portal of gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net.

Students will need their login credentials to download their results. After entering the login details, they can access their marksheet. Please note that this is a provisional grade-sheet. The official results can be obtained by visiting their school.

How to download class 10 results?

To download the result of class 10 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary details:

Step 1- Go to any official website, such as gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Step 2- Search for class 10 result on the homepage and click on the link provided.

Step 3- This will refer the students to a login page where candidates willl need to put their login credentials, such as seat number or roll number to see their marksheet.

Step 4- After the details are given, the marksheet will appear on the screen.

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Step 5- Students can download and keep a hard copy of their results for their future reference.

Necessary details to view the result:

Students are advised to check the following details thoroughly in their marksheet as this result will be crucial in their future.

i) Candidate’s name and roll number

ii) Marks obtained in each subject

iii) Total marks secured in all subjects.

iv) Qualification status.

It is advised to the students that students download a hard copy of their marksheet for their future purpose. Once the results are out students can see it from Digilocker also.

Candidates who are giving their class 10 exam will need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. Those who are not satisfied with their results can ask for a re-evaluation of their copies.

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In 2025 and 2024 GBSHSE class 10 results are declared on April 7 and May 15, respectively. The board declared their class 10 results on May 13 in 2023.