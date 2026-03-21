Goa Board HSSC Result 2026: Official websites to check GBSHSE Class 12th results

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GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will at 5 pm be declaring the Class 12 (HSSC) examination results for 2026 today. After the declaration, students will be able to check their results on the official websites at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. To check and download the GBSHSE HSSC result 2026, students will need the seat number, school index number, registration ID and captcha. The Goa board Class 12 seat number, school index number and registration ID is mentioned in the admit cards released for the exams.
The results will be officially announced during a press briefing. According to the Goa board Class 12 result date and time, the Board Chairman will speak to the media on Saturday, March 21, at 5 PM. This announcement will take place in the Conference Hall located on the second floor of the GBSHSE office in Porvorim, Goa.
Read More | Goa Board 12th Result 2026: GBSHSE HSSC results at 5 PM; here’s how to check
For the 2026 academic session, the theory examinations for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams were conducted between February 10 and February 27. The practical examinations were held earlier, from January 5 to January 19. In addition, vocational stream exams took place from February 11 to February 23.
In 2025, the Goa Board released the Class 12 results on March 27. Schools were given access to download consolidated mark sheets from March 29 through the official portal by using details such as seat number, date of birth, school index number, and student name.
During 2025, around 17,686 students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations across different streams. These exams were conducted from February 10 to March 1 at 20 examination centres.
Looking back at 2024, the Goa board HSSC results were announced on April 21. A total of 17,511 students had appeared that year, and 14,884 successfully passed, leading to an overall pass percentage of approximately 85%. The success rate among female students (88.06%) was higher compared to male students (81.59%).