Goa Board HSSC Result 2026: Official websites to check GBSHSE Class 12th results

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will at 5 pm be declaring the Class 12 (HSSC) examination results for 2026 today. After the declaration, students will be able to check their results on the official websites at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. To check and download the GBSHSE HSSC result 2026, students will need the seat number, school index number, registration ID and captcha. The Goa board Class 12 seat number, school index number and registration ID is mentioned in the admit cards released for the exams.

Official website to check Goa board HSSC result (screengrab of gbshse.in) Official website to check Goa board HSSC result (screengrab of gbshse.in)

The results will be officially announced during a press briefing. According to the Goa board Class 12 result date and time, the Board Chairman will speak to the media on Saturday, March 21, at 5 PM. This announcement will take place in the Conference Hall located on the second floor of the GBSHSE office in Porvorim, Goa.