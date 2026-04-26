Goa Board SSC Result 2026 Released: Official websites to check Class 10 results

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Goa Board SSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results for Goa Board SSC Class 10th results on April 26. Candidates can download their marks statements from the Board’s official websites.
Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Out: How to check results on official website?
The Goa Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board SSC Class 10 scorecards will be made available online on the official result portals Board at gbshse.in, and results.gbshsegoa.net., where students can access and download their marksheets.
To check the Goa Board SSC result 2026, students will need to enter their seat number/roll number and other required login credentials as mentioned on their admit card on the official result website.
Following on an official notice issued by the Board, the GBSHSE announced the results at 5 pm at a press conference held at the board’s office. The results have also been made available on Digilocker, as per an update shared by the platform.
📢 Goa Board SSC Results 2026 Coming Soon!
The wait is almost over for Class X students of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Stay prepared to check your results on DigiLocker.
Quick. Secure. Hassle-free.
Wishing all students the… pic.twitter.com/Euv9VgYaK0
— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 26, 2026
Goa Board SSC Result 2026: What is the required passing marks?
Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the Goa Board SSC Class 10 examination.