Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2021: How to check score

Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare Class 10 results today at 5 pm. Students may check their results through the official website gbshse.gov.in. Alternatively, they may also check their results via SMS.

Goa Board GBSHSE Class 10 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link.

Step 3: On the new page, fill in you roll number and the image text.

Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.

The GBSHSE, this year, did not conduct SSC Class 10 examinations in the state. The exams were scheduled to take place from April 24. A government order on April 21 caused the examinations to be postponed. The GBSHSE at the time said that a decision about examinations would be taken after April 30. In May, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the state would not be conducting SSC Class 10 exams, in view of the pandemic. The evaluation scheme for the results includes evaluations made on the basis of internal assessments.

Students may check their results online by visiting the official website- gbshse.gov.in. To do so, students must click the “Goa SSC Result 2021” link under the ‘Recent Announcements’ slab. On the page that opens, students must enter details such as seat number or name, as mentioned on their admit card and login. Once they click on ‘Get results’, their results will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and save their results and take a printout of the same. This will act as a provisional mark sheet for the students which may be used for admission purposes.

Students may also check their results via SMS. To do so, students must send GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER to 56263 or 58888. They may also send GB10<space>SEAT NUMBER to 54242.