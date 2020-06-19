Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC 12th result 2020: Date and time

Goa HSSC Class 12th result 2020: Check result at gbshse.gov.in. Representational image/ file Goa HSSC Class 12th result 2020: Check result at gbshse.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Goa HSSC Class 12th result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to announce the results of HSSC or class 12 examinations next week. Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant told indianexpress.com that the result dates will be announced next week. “As the evaluation process is over, the board will announce the result declaration date of HSSC exam next week. The students will get their result this month.”

A total of 18,150 students appeared in the HSSC exam this year that was disrupted due to lockdown. “The female candidates supersede that of the male candidates. In comparison to 9,326 female candidates, 8,824 male candidates appeared in the exam. A total of 4,523 students appeared in Arts stream, Commerce- 5,593, Science- 5,114, Vocational- 2,920,” the official said.

Once released, the result will be available at the website- gbshse.gov.in, apart from it, students can register at indianexpress.com with their roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id to get results.

The board exam was earlier postponed on March 20 due to coronavirus pandemic, and the pending HSSC exam was conducted from May 20 to 22, 2020, after the state was declared covid free on May 1. But, the state has now 656 confirmed covid cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,680 students appeared in the SSS exams that was conducted from May 21. Chairman said, “The board is yet to decide on the result declaration date. The students will get their results next month.”

How to check results

The students can check the result through the website-gbshse.gov.in. Click on the link for ‘Goa HSSC results 2020’. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details. Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

How to check via SMS

The students can also check their scores through an SMS. Follow the below mentioned steps to check the same.

SMS

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263 GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888 GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750 GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242.

Last year, a total of 89.59 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully. The girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls is 91.97 per cent, while that of boys is 86.91 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd