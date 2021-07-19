Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2021: How to check

Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Class 12th Result 2021: “The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 12 or HSSC results today at 5 pm. Students can check their results at the official website — gbshsegoa.net. Students can also check their scores via SMS. A total of 18,195 candidates registered for HSSC examinations this year.

The GBSHSE did not conduct Class 12 exams in the state this year. The exams were originally scheduled to start on April 24 and continue till May 18 but were postponed after a state order on April 21 called for postponement amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases. The state later announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams in the state in view of the pandemic.

Goa Board Class 12 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to gbshsegoa.net

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the seat number, school index number and name

Step 4: Submit and access the Goa board HSSC result

This year the HSSC results will be declared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. The alternative assessment scheme included three components The first component carries a weightage of 30%, where an average of the three highest scores achieved by students on subjects in Class 10 board examinations.

The second component carries weightage of 30%, which include the students’ performance on the theory portion of Class 11 exams. The third component carries a weightage of 40%, which include marks obtained by students on unit tests/ mid-terms/ periodical tests.