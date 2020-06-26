Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2020: How to check scores via websites, app, SMS

Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Check result at gbshse.gov.in. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Check result at gbshse.gov.in. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Class 12th Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 12 results on Friday, June 26. A total of 18,150 students who had appeared in the HSSC exam will get their results at 5 pm. A total of 4,523 students appeared in Arts stream, Commerce- 5,593, Science- 5,114 and Vocational- 2,920.

Once released, the candidates can check their result through the website- gbshse.gov.in. The board exam was earlier postponed on March 20 due to coronavirus pandemic, and the pending HSSC exam was conducted from May 20 to 22, after the state was declared COVID-19 free on May 1.

GBSHSE Class 12th result 2020: How to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Goa HSSC results 2020’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

How to check via SMS

The students can also check their scores through an SMS. Follow the below mentioned steps to check the same.

SMS

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,680 students who had appeared in the SSC or class 10 exams will get their results next month as evaluation process is yet to complete.

Last year, a total of 89.59 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully. The girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls is 91.97 per cent, while that of boys is 86.91 per cent.

