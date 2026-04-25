Goa Board GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date and Time: Board to declare results on April 26

Goa Board GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date and Time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be announcing class 10 board exam results on April 26. Students can check and download the GBSHSE class 10 results 2026 from their official website- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net, respectively, once the results are published. Board Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye will brief the media about the results at a press conference to be held at 5 pm in the Manthan Conference Hall, Second Floor of the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education headquarters in Porvorim, Goa.

The Goa Board Class 10 exam started from March 13 to April 9, 2026, in the pen and paper format. The exam took place in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours. To know more about the GBSHSE class 10 results, which include passing marks, topper’s name and more, students can go through the IE education portal.