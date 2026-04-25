Goa Board GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date and Time: Board to declare results on April 26

Goa Board GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date and Time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be announcing class 10 board exam results on April 26. Students can check and download the GBSHSE class 10 results 2026 from their official website- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net, respectively, once the results are published. Board Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye will brief the media about the results at a press conference to be held at 5 pm in the Manthan Conference Hall, Second Floor of the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education headquarters in Porvorim, Goa.
The Goa Board Class 10 exam started from March 13 to April 9, 2026, in the pen and paper format. The exam took place in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours. To know more about the GBSHSE class 10 results, which include passing marks, topper’s name and more, students can go through the IE education portal.
The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that the results of the SSC (Class 10) Public Examination, March 2026, will be declared tomorrow, Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 5:00 pm. Students will be able to check and download their results from the official websites after the press conference: gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.
Last year, the board declared its Class 10 Goa board results on April 7 at 5 pm. In the previous year, the exam took place from March 1 to March 21. The overall pass percentage was 95.35 per cent respectively. A total of 18,838 students took the examination. Out of those students, 17,961 students successfully passed the examination. 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls appeared for the examination.
In 2024, the results were published on May 15; the overall pass percentage for the previous year was 92.38 per cent. A total of 18,914 students appeared for the Goa Board Exam in 2024. Out of those students, 17,473 students had passed the examination. The results of 59 girls and 38 boys were reserved by the Goa Board.