GBSHSE 10th result 2018: Goa Board declares result at gbshse.gov.in, pass percentage at 91.27

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2018: The result of SSC or Class 10 examination has been declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today, on May 25 at 12 pm. All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in. Out of a total number of 20,238 students who had appeared for the exam, a total of 18,142 have passed and 2074 have failed. The overall pass percentage stands at 91.27. Pass percentage for girls is 90.49 per cent (9133), whereas for boys it is 86.69 per cent (9009). A total of 78 schools have scored 100 per cent result.

In case the result website is not opening due to heavy traffic, students can also check the same at other partner websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The exams for Class 10th were conducted from April 2 to April 21, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24. The exam for vocational stream students and for children with special needs began on March 6.

Result collection

The centres for collection of results are St.Andrew’s Institute, Vasco, Loyola High School, Margao, S.E.S. High School, Curchorem, A.J.De Almeida High School, Ponda, Progress High School, Panaji, Dnyanprasarak Vidyalaya, Mapusa, Progress High School, Sankhali. A total of 20,253 candiadtes had appeared for the examination this year, of which 10,093 were girls and 10,160 were boys. The examination was counducted at twenty seven various examination centres.

About Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975 under “The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975”.

